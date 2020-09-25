Man Charged in Deaths of St. Louis Brothers

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two brothers.

The Circuit Attorney's office on Thursday announced the charges against 20-year-old Ryan Handson. He is accused of killing 22-year-old Justin Gordon and 21-year-old Devin Gordon on Dec. 5. Officers responding to a call about a shooting found both victims at a home.

Handson is also charged with two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.