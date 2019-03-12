Man charged in downtown Columbia bat attack

COLUMBIA -A man was arrested on Friday after allegedly attacking multiple people with a baseball bat.

Said Shoune was charged with assault and armed criminal action.

Police were dispatched to North Garth Avenue and Lynn Street last Friday at 12:43 p.m. after reports of a man assaulting a woman with a baseball bat, according to police. The female victim had minor injuries.

While officers spoke with the woman, another call was received about another assault with a baseball bat and a possible knife at Wabash Station. The second victim had serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police believe it was the same person in both assaults.

Shoune then chased another person in front of Boone County Courthouse and attempted to assaulted a third victim, according to police.

Shoune's bond was set at $50,000.