Man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in St. Louis suburb

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a woman in a suburb of St. Louis earlier this month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 26-year-old Ricky Lee Carrawell Jr. is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in physical injury.

Authorities say Keona Boyd was struck July 10 in Ferguson and died of her injuries several days later. Police say she was pushing a stalled car when Carrawell rounded a turn and hit her. He allegedly fled the scene.

A spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch says Carrawell was arrested July 17 and later posted bail. He says the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be presented to a grand jury for review.

Carrawell's attorney, Eric Barnhart, declined The Associated Press' request for comment.