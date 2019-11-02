Man charged in fatal shooting of woman in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 20-year-old man was charged in connection to the shooting death of a woman near a Kansas City convenience store.
According to authorities, Charles L. Austin was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and criminal action for the death of 31-year-old Misty Marion. Court documents say a witness identified Austin as the man who confronted the witness and Marion Saturday night.
According to the court documents, Marion and the witness were running away when they heard gunshots. Marion was shot in the back.
Austin is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond. It was not clear if he has an attorney.
