Man charged in fatal shooting over woman

JEFFERSON CITY (AP)- Court documents say a deadly New Year's Day shooting in Jefferson City stemmed from a romantic conflict.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that a 22-year-old Jeffery Millens Jr. was charged Tuesday with second degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Quonterio Davis, of Jefferson City. He's also charged with unlawful possession of a concealable firearm and armed criminal action.

Davis and Millens both have children with the same woman. She told police that before the shooting, she heard glass breaking and arguing coming from another room. She was urged to hide because Millens was in the house.

The woman later said she feared Millens likely would kill her if he got out of jail. Millens has past convictions for second-degree robbery and resisting arrest.

Millens told authorities he didn't know Davis.