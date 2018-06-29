Man charged in hit-and-run death of 'Rose Man'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Seven months after the man known as the "Rose Man" was killed in a hit-and-run accident, a St. Louis man is charged in the crime.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that first-degree involuntary manslaughter charges were filed Wednesday against Antonio Cooper. He is jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond and does not yet have a listed attorney.

Jerrel Nixon was known as the Rose Man because he sold roses at various bars and other locations in north St. Louis. Police said Cooper was speeding just before midnight on May 17 when he ran a red light and struck Nixon, who was 64. Nixon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cooper was arrested soon after the accident but warrants were not issued until Wednesday. Court documents said Cooper's blood-alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.