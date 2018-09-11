Man charged in Kansas City church shooting
KANSAS CITY — A Kansas City man is charged with shooting into a south Kansas City church, injuring a church greeter.
Orlando Gentry was charged Tuesday with assault, possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in the shooting.
Kansas City police say the 29-year-old Gentry fired the shots during a confrontation Sunday at the House of Refuge church.
One of the bullets grazed a church greeter, Montell Bruce, in the head. He fell through a window in the sanctuary anb was treated and released at a local hospital.
The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2qONhoH ) Gentry told investigators he got into a fight at the church but denied having a gun.
Online court records do not show that Gentry has an attorney.
