Man charged in Kansas City officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Jackson County prosecutor says a 28-year-old man had pointed a gun at a Kansas City police officer before the officer shot him earlier this week.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday that Darnell D. Walker is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action. He was treated at a hospital and released for booking.

Police were investigating an unrelated standoff Monday when they heard gunshots nearby. Several officers responded, and one officer had seen a man hiding behind a vehicle with a gun in his hand.

The officer ordered him to drop his gun, but he instead pointed his gun at the officer, prompting him to fire. Walker was arrested afterward and taken to the hospital.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Walker.