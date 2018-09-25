Man charged in Kansas City shootings

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Jackson County officials charged a 22-year-old man in the shooting deaths of two men and say he is suspected in three other killings along south Kansas City trails.

Fredrick Demond School was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 57-year-old Steven Gibbons and 54-year-old John Palmer. Prosecutors said DNA evidence connected him to the victims.

Gibbons was shot and killed August. Prosecutors say police found surveillance video showing Scott follow Gibbons off a Kansas City trail. Palmer was found dead Aug. 19, 2016 in a wooded area near the Indian Creek Trail.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Scott is also a suspect in three other killings along the Indian Creek and Blue River trail systems.