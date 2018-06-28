Man Charged in Labor Day Boating Deaths

OSAGE COUNTY - Prosecutors filed charges today against a man in suspect of killing two people in a boat crash.

Christopher S. Winkler is accused of killing two people and injuring three others in a boating accident over Labor Day weekend. Winkler was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of second degree assault.

According to court documents, Winkler was operating his boat at night and was drunk when his boat collided with two others.

Curtis D. Libbert and Alvin T. Blackford died as a result of the collision.