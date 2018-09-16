Man charged in robbery arranged on Craigslist

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 24-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a robbery that police think might be related to a similar one in which a Liberty couple were shot.

The Kansas City Star reports Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged Debvon Buckner with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

He's accused of taking part in the robbery of a man Wednesday who was trying to sell an Xbox game system on Craigslist.

Prosecutors say the phone number used to set up that heist was the same one used to arrange a test drive for a Liberty couple who were interested in a car advertised on the website. After the test drive the couple were shot by two men who demanded money. Both victims are expected to recover.