Man charged in Shawnee hit-and-run accident

SHAWNEE - A 38-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist in Shawnee.

Kevin E. Hall was charged Tuesday with DUI, aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident. Prosecutors say Hall was driving a truck when he struck bicyclist Steve McCrary about 5:20 a.m. Sept. 23. Authorities say Hall and McCrary were both traveling westbound at the time, and that Hall did not stop after the accident.

McCrary was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Hall was arrested soon after the accident.

It is unclear if Hall has an attorney.