Man Charged in Shooting at Cracker Barrel

FERGUSON (AP) - A St. Louis County man is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action for allegedly shooting at his cousin outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant.



The shooting happened Monday in Ferguson, a St. Louis suburb. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 49-year-old Arthur Jordan of Florissant is jailed in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. He did not yet have a listed attorney.



Police say Jordan and his cousin met for a business meeting that turned violent when they argued over money. They stepped outside and Jordan allegedly fired several shots as customers inside ducked under tables for cover.



No one was struck and the man who was shot at ran off. Jordan was taken into custody and the second man later turned himself in at a police station.