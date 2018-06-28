Man charged in shooting death in Atchison

By: The Associated Press

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) - A Missouri man is charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting outside an Atchison, Kansas, convenience store.

Nineteen-year-old Terell Dixon of Clinton, Missouri, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot 24-year-old Winston Dowling of Atchison, Kansas, Wednesday at the convenience store.

Dixon is being held in the Henry County, Missouri, where he was arrested after the shooting. He refused to waive extradition earlier this week.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Atchison County Prosecuting Attorney Gerald Kuckelman Jr. said the extradition process could take four to six weeks.