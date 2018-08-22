Man charged in shooting in Kansas City entertainment area

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting that injured seven people in Kansas City's Westport entertainment district.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kelvin Clark, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces seven counts each of assault and armed criminal action. His bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say a man was knocked down by a vehicle early Sunday. Surveillance video from after the collision shows two people inside of the vehicle shooting toward the downed man and a crowd.

Police said in a news release that the suspects' vehicle then drove at responding officers before crashing. The release says an officer fired at the vehicle, but no one was struck by that gunfire. Police said the most seriously wounded victim was in critical condition.