Man charged in shooting of teacher near Missouri high school

WELDON SPRING (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in a shooting that injured a teacher who was jogging on a trail near his school.

Charges were filed Friday against 35-year-old Joshua Curtis of Winfield. He is jailed on $500,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.

A 36-year-old Francis Howell High School teacher was jogging on a conservation area trail after school Wednesday when he crossed paths with a man who fired shots with a handgun. The teacher was struck once in the back.

A passer-by drove the teacher to the school. He was treated and released from a hospital.

Curtis was arrested Thursday after a search of a wooded area near the school, which is about 25 miles west of St. Louis.