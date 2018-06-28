Man charged in shooting officers discusses it in jail audio

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The attorney for the man suspected of shooting two police officers during a demonstration in Ferguson last month is expressing surprise about audio of jail telephone calls in which the suspect appears to confess to the shooting.

Jeffrey L. Williams is accused of wounding the officers March 12 outside of the Ferguson Police Department.

Prosecutors say Williams told investigators he fired a gun but was aiming at someone else.

KMOV-TV first obtained audio of Williams' jail phone conversations. He says in one call that he wasn't aiming at police but shot back when someone shot at him. He expresses concern about a possible 10-year prison sentence.

Attorney Jerryl Christmas told The Associated Press that he hasn't heard the audio, but says Williams said he didn't fire a weapon.