Man charged in southwestern Missouri shooting death

By: Associated Press

MOUNT VERNON — A southwestern Missouri man is jailed without bond after being accused in the shooting death of an 82-year-old man.

Lawrence County prosecutors charged 44-year-old Shannon Hensley on Friday with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action in the death of Nolan Karch.

Authorities say deputies responding on Monday to a report of a possible deceased person at Karch's Aurora home found Karch's body on a floor.

A possible motive in the shooting has not been released.

Online court records don't show whether Hensley has an attorney.