Man charged in St. Louis County shooting that killed 4

COLUMBIA (AP) — Police say they have arrested a man charged in an August quadruple homicide that occurred in St. Louis County.

Police say 20-year-old Ja'Vonne Dupree was arrested Friday in in Columbia.

He is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and robbery and nine other counts in the Aug. 24 shooting deaths of 56-year-old Patricia Steward, her two sons, 20-year-old Joseph Corely and 10-year-old Terrence Dehart, as well as 18-year-old Deandre Kelley Jr. All four were killed inside a Glasgow Village home.

Police say Dupree shot all four, took electronics and clothing from the home and fled in Steward's car with the stolen items.