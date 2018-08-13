Man charged in St. Louis death of girlfriend's ex-boyfriend

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 20-year-old Hazelwood man has been charged in the killing of his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

Demond Steward was arrested Monday and has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment, as well as two counts of armed criminal action.

According to police, Steward fatally shot 21-year-old Jehoward Primus Jr. on June 26. Authorities say Steward had dropped off his girlfriend and her 2-year-old son with Primus at the victim's home. Court records say Steward and Primus were arguing before Steward shot the victim in the abdomen. Authorities say the 2-year-old child was near Primus when he was shot.

Steward is being held in lieu of $1 million. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.