Man charged in St. Louis shootings that killed two

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, then wounding a police officer in subsequent gunfire.

St. Louis prosecutors charged 40-year-old Maurice Hoskins on Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder, five counts of armed criminal action and two counts of assault against a law enforcement officer.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says the gunfire erupted late Wednesday after a confrontation on a home's porch. Dotson said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the boyfriend during a struggle.

Dotson said the woman and the second man fled, but the suspect shot them both. The woman was killed and the man was wounded.

The suspect then fired upon responding officers, grazing an officer's leg, before being captured blocks away.

Online court records don't say whether Hoskins has an attorney.