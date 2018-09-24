Man charged in stabbing in Kansas City's Westport area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally stabbing a homeless man in the Westport entertainment district in Kansas City.

Forty-eight-year-old Kenneth Michael Tillson, of Kansas City, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Wednesday's stabbing of Jorge Sanchez. Court records say Sanchez stumbled across a street before collapsing near a Subway restaurant. He died Thursday at a hospital.

Several witnesses identified Tillson as the attacker, and he was taken into custody at the scene.

The records say that Tillson told detectives that he and Sanchez were arguing when the victim "made a move." Tillson said he believed the victim was "going to do something to me."

Bond for Tillson is set at $75,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.