Man charged in state trooper's death bonds out of jail

AUDRAIN COUNTY – The Mexico man charged in the death of Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper James Bava has bonded out of the Montgomery County jail after his bond was reduced.



Bond for Serghei Comerzan was initially set at $100,000. But when he asked for a reduction, Associate Judge Richard Scheibe actually raised it to $250,000.



The venue for the case was later changed to Montgomery County, where Judge Wesley Dalton Wednesday morning reset the bond to the lower amount.



Comerzan pleaded not guilty to his involvement in the August death of Trooper James Bava.

Comerzan is charged with second-degree murder, resisting a lawful stop, resisting a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in discharge of his official duties, careless and imprudent driving, exceeding the speed limit and failure to register a motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue.

The probable cause statement said Bava reported Comerzan traveling at high speeds on a motorcycle and radioed he was going to try to catch up to him. A short while later dispatchers lost contact with him.

The trooper's vehicle was found crashed off Route FF in Audrain County.

Comerzan is set to appear in Montgomery County Court on April 6 at 9 a.m.

