Man charged in suspected Boone County assault, RV arson

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County sheriff's deputies have released the name of the man they arrested Thursday after a woman reported her husband assaulted her and set an RV on fire at 6651 Spiva Crossing Road Wednesday. Prosecutors have charged 36-year-old John Powell with arson, animal abuse, domestic assault and robbery in connection to the incident early Wednesday morning.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said the man lived at the address with his wife, who they said is the victim. They said the woman there told deputies she and the suspect argued before he assaulted her, causing physical injury and pulling out her hair.

Court documents detailed the conflict before the fire, including that Powell is accused of threatening the victim with a "dangerous instrument" and forcibly stealing her cellphone.

O'Sullivan said the woman then told deputies she saw her husband take a container of kerosene into an RV at the property before she saw flames and smoke coming from it. A nearby mobile home also sustained damage.

The court documents also accuse Powell of consciously torturing the victim's dog.

A court order restricts Powell from having contact with the victim and being on the premises of 6651 Spiva Crossing Road, which is between Columbia and Hallsville.

Powell was in the Boone County Jail Friday on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Powell's criminal record of prior offenses includes two felonies, tampering from 2006 and criminal non-support from 2012.