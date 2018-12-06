Man charged in Tuscumbia homicide
TUSCUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting on Monday in Tuscumbia.
According to a news release from Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 52 Monday evening. They found Dalton Cain Bishop, 18, dead from a shotgun wound to the chest.
The release said deputies identified the shooter as Larry Micah Matthews, 41, of Tuscumbia. He was interviewed and charged with second-degree and armed criminal action. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
Matthews was being held at a $500,000 bond at the Miller County Adult Detention Center.
