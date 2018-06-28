Man Charged In Wreck That Killed 3

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis authorities are charging a man with three counts of involuntary manslaughter for a wreck that killed three passengers in his SUV, including a 2-year-old girl. The suspect is 24-year-old Jermaine Twitty. He's hospitalized, and five others in his sport utility vehicle also suffered serious injuries in the wreck last week. Police say Twitty was speeding and ran three red lights before striking a tractor-trailer and another SUV.