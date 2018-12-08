Man charged on suspicion of stealing from Baptist church, other crimes

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 21-year-old man faces a handful of charges for allegedly stealing from a church and also stealing a travel trailer.

Bryson Skinner was charged with second-degree burglary, felony stealing, felony property damage and felony receiving stolen property.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office began investigating a burglary at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church just outside of Holts Summit on Oct. 13. The suspect stole a heating and air conditioning unit, construction tools, materials and equipment.

Deputies found several of the stolen items in Cole County on Oct. 18, and arrested Skinner the same day.

Later on Oct. 18, deputies went to a property on Hickory Hills Drive near Fulton to conduct follow up related to the burglary investigation.

Deputies found a travel trailer that was reported stolen from Boone County on Oct. 14 on the property. Deputies determined Skinner brought the stolen trailer to the property.

Skinner was previously arrested on Oct. 7 on suspicion of felony stealing from a business in the 2000 block of Jade Road in Callaway County. He posted a $4,500 bond and was released for that incident.

Skinner remains in the Cole County jail. Deputies said further arrests and/or charges are pending.