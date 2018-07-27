Man charged with 34 child sex crimes out on bond

MOBERLY - A man facing nearly three dozen child sex crimes posted bond on Wednesday, but will be monitored by GPS for the time being.

Danny Washam, 52, was arrested in April on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child related to him.

Police started investigating after the victim said Washam molested them at the daycare in Washam's home. A relative of Washam runs that daycare.

The victim told police Washam would take them to his room, remove his and their clothes, then touch and have sexual contact with them . Washam also allegedly showed the victim pornographic videos on his phone.

At the time charges were first filed, Washam's bond was set at $250,000. That was reduced to $100,000, which Washam posted.

On July 11, Washam's attorney filed for a change of venue to Montgomery County court. The judge has not ruled on that motion.