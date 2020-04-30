Man charged with abandoning corpse in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Prosecutors filed charges in late March against a man suspected of abandoning a corpse in Callaway County in December 2019.

Timothy Sullins, 39, of Raymondville, has been charged with abandonment of a corpse. He was arrested by the Texas County Sheriff's Office on April 1, according to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, and later released. Sullins is due in court in mid-May.

The charge was filed after an extensive investigation conducted by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol – Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC).

In April 2019, the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office opened a missing person investigation about Matthew Beauchamp of Mexico, Mo. Beauchamp had not been in contact with his family or heard from since September 2018.

In the months after, deputies investigated more than 60 leads.

In December, members of the Audrain County and Callaway County Sheriff’s Offices received credible information regarding Matthew’s remains being located in the area of County Road 470 near Mokane in Callaway County.

During a follow up examination with medical examiners, badly decomposed human remains were found in a rural area along County Road 470. The remains were later positively identified as those of Beauchamp.

Authorities believe that Beauchamp died of a drug overdose before being abandoned, according to the news release. Court documents in Sullins' case said he told investigators Beauchamp died of an overdose at a home on State Highway VV. He also reportedly admitted to dumping Beauchamp's body in the southern part of Callaway County near Mokane.

Investigators have determined a second person was also involved in the transport and abandoning of Beauchamp’s corpse. That suspect is now deceased.