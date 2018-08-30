Man charged with abandoning friend's body, taking off

By: The Associated Press

BRANSON (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with taking off with his friend's phone, driver's license, credit cards and pickup truck after finding him dead.

KOLR-TV reports that 36-year-old Leonard Pherigo, of Hollister, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to burglary and abandonment of a corpse.

The probable cause statement says Pherigo found Mark Pace dead on the floor of an apartment in Branson. He is accused of taking Pace's cell phone but never calling police or emergency medical crews to report the death.

Pherigo was arrested after authorities said he drove Pace's truck to a casino just west of Joplin.