Man Charged with Abuse of Both of his 'Wives'

STOCKTON (AP) - A 42-year-old Missouri man has been charged with abusing two sisters that he married in a religious ceremony.



Charles Laub has been charged in Cedar County with forcible rape, attempted forcible rape, sexual assault and five counts of domestic assault. Court records did not list a lawyer for Laub.



The women said they were not legally married to Laub but participated in a religious ceremony in June 2001. A probable cause statement said the crimes occurred between 2009 and 2011.



The Springfield News-Leader reported that a Cedar County Circuit Court Judge also granted a temporary protection order, giving the women custody of a combined eight children.



A preliminary hearing for the criminal charges is scheduled in April.