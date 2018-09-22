Man charged with animal abuse in Callaway County

HOLTS SUMMIT - A man is being charged after witnesses said he shot and killed a dog on Friday.

The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Rafael Hickmon, 27, with animal abuse and unlawful possession of a firearm on Saturday.

Around 4:01 p.m. on Friday, Callaway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near Holts Summit.

Witnesses said two men "unjustly" shot and killed a dog on the property.

The dog was on a leash at the time of the shooting and there were children nearby.

The second suspect, Jernail Hickmon, 24, fled the scene and has not been located.

He is believed to be in the Holts Summit or Jefferson City area.

Hickmon's bond was set at $100,000, he is in the Callaway County Jail.