Man charged with child molestation to be free until trial
COOPER COUNTY - A judge allowed a man charged with child molestation to wait for his trial out of jail Monday.
Robert E. Bosma, 72, faces one count of first degree child molestation. He was released from jail and allowed to be on house arrest. According to court documents, Bosma violated the terms of his release last November by going back to the scene of the crime.
At Monday's hearing, the judge ruled Bosma has to appear in court July 13, otherwise he would go back to jail.
