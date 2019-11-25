Man charged with child molestation wanted for bond violation

COLUMBIA — A Boonville man indicted in October for child molestation is now wanted for violating the terms of his release.

Robert Bosma, 72, was charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. According to court documents, Bosma was released from jail and placed on home detention with supervision.

Instead of abiding by the terms of his release, documents state Bosma repeatedly returned to the scene of the crime, a Walmart. He returned to the Walmart three times during his release and also visited three other locations.

His bond was revoked on Nov. 21, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.