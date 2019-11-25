Man charged with child molestation wanted for bond violation
COLUMBIA — A Boonville man indicted in October for child molestation is now wanted for violating the terms of his release.
Robert Bosma, 72, was charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. According to court documents, Bosma was released from jail and placed on home detention with supervision.
Instead of abiding by the terms of his release, documents state Bosma repeatedly returned to the scene of the crime, a Walmart. He returned to the Walmart three times during his release and also visited three other locations.
His bond was revoked on Nov. 21, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
More News
Grid
List
HERMANN - After a statue was stolen outside of the Artist House Bed & Breakfast in Hermann, the owners are... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Residents in the El Chaparral neighborhood are upset after getting a notice in the mail that said... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- One subject was shot at the Cole County Jail Monday evening. The Cole County Sheriff's Department is... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) adult abuse and neglect hotline system is now... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A Boonville man indicted in October for child molestation is now wanted for violating the terms of his... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is dealing with a hamstring and knee injury, both of which are affecting his... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a charge of making a terrorist threat on Friday against a man already facing the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson met with the mayors of the four largest cities in Missouri Monday to discuss... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – At first glance, mining, construction and transportation and utilities may seem as though they just share similar job... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Camden County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after a drug... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - Cooper County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are still looking for a suspect in a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police officers added "battling cancer" to their job descriptions this year and paid forward the results of their... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - An inmate has been charged after he assaulted deputies at the Camden County jail, according to a... More >>
in
FULTON - Carl Debrodie's guardian mother reacted to the two people convicted in DeBrodie's death. On Friday, Sherry Paulo,... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A man wanted for a January homicide in Columbia was arrested in San Luis, Arizona on Saturday... More >>
in
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Officials put Jonesburg Elementary School on modified lockdown Monday while they search for two men involved in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Thanksgiving week means food, football and family - but it also means the holiday shopping season is upon... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Episcopal Diocese of Missouri has elected an openly gay man as its next leader. ... More >>
in