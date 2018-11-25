Man charged with fatally abusing toddler in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - A 23-year-old man has been charged with fatally abusing a toddler he was babysitting in Kansas City.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office says Mirsad Hamidovic was charged Saturday with an upgraded charge of second-degree murder after 2-year-old Lorenzo Estrada died from his injuries. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. His public defender didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press on Sunday.

The boy was fatally injured earlier this month while Hamidovic was caring for him. Police said Hamidovic told them the boy was lying on the floor when Hamidovic twice jumped off the bed and landed on the boy's chest. Hospital staff told detectives that the boy had head and brain injuries, as well as a lacerated liver.