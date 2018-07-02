Man charged with fatally stabbing his sister in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 49-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his sister to death after an argument about drugs.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office announced Monday that Michael Mathews, of Kansas City, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 57-year-old Ayishia Shakir. Prosecutors are requesting a $250,000 bond. No attorney is listed for Mathews in online court records.

Court records say witnesses told police that Mathew had argued with his sister after she refused to share drug-soaked cigarettes with him. He was arrested Saturday after returning to the crime scene and identifying himself.

His employer said Mathews had been fired Friday after admitting he had been drinking. He told authorities that he got high after leaving his work and denied having an altercation with his sister.