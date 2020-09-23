Man charged with first-degree murder after incident in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY- Terry E. Ewens was charged with first-degree murder and seven other felony charges in Miller County on Friday, Sept. 18.

Ewens is charged with first-degree murder for striking a 71-year-old woman to death. The incident allegedly occurred in Rocky Mount, Missouri in Miller County.

According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a 911 call on Sept. 5 and found an unconscious female victim with "numerous abrasions and lacerations."

Ewens reportedly barricaded himself inside the house with the stepfather, identified as "A.P.", of the 911 caller.

The Missouri State SWAT team entered the resident and took Ewens into custody. A.P. had injuries to his head and face from Ewens striking him with a firearm.

Ewens is also charged with eight other felonies including first-degree domestic assault, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and armed Criminal Action.

He is being held in the Miller County jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

First-degree murder is classified as a class A felony and is punishable by death or life in prison without parole.