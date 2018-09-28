Man Charged With First Degree Rape in Miller County
TUSCUMBIA - An unnamed female in Miller County said she was raped by her ex-boyfriend.
Deputies arrested Jason Woods at Doolittle Trailer Park off Doyle Road around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. He is charged with first degree rape.
The female victim contacted authorities about five hours earlier regarding the alleged rape that occurred in a separate residence inside the trailer park.
The victim was transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for examination.
Woods was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $100,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Six weeks into the high school football season and the chilly fall weather has finally arrived. The players... More >>
in
Washington D.C. (CNN) - Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation was suddenly thrown into doubt Friday as Senate Republicans called for a one-week... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY - A man has been charged with the unlawful manufacturing of a weapon after he allegedly tried to... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman from Kentucky in the Rolla area on Tuesday after finding drugs in her... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A break-in and shooting off of Kennesaw Ridge Road left some residents at the Spencer's Crest Complex in... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - New additions to the Hallsville Funfest have some residents concerned for how family-friendly the event really is. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A grand jury has upgraded charges against the man accused of killing Lincoln University student Charon Session... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Senate could be forced to delay a vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation after Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff... More >>
in
(CNN Money) -- An attack on Facebook discovered earlier this week exposed information on nearly 50 million of the social... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Conley Road will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 5 and Monday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A grand jury upgraded charges against the man who allegedly killed Lincoln University student Charon Session. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a former Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant who... More >>
in
(CNN) -- There are plenty of reasons why sexual assault victims stay silent about their abuse. But there's a catalyst... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Randolph County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a man accused of what deputies called social security fraud. ... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a key Republican senator Friday, virtually ensuring his... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This weekend's annual Roots N Blues festival is encouraging people to come enjoy the music, art, and safe... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for multiple suspects involved in a shooting on Kennesaw Ridge Road early Friday morning. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A juvenile and a 20-year-old were injured in a shooting Friday morning on Monterey Drive in south Columbia.... More >>
in