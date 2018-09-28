Man Charged With First Degree Rape in Miller County

TUSCUMBIA - An unnamed female in Miller County said she was raped by her ex-boyfriend.

Deputies arrested Jason Woods at Doolittle Trailer Park off Doyle Road around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. He is charged with first degree rape.

The female victim contacted authorities about five hours earlier regarding the alleged rape that occurred in a separate residence inside the trailer park.

The victim was transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for examination.

Woods was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $100,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.