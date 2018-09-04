Man charged with impersonating St. Louis police officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer after authorities said he pretended to be a St. Louis police officer and checked passengers on the MetroLink train for valid tickets.

St. Louis police said Shaun Steven Arnold, who was charged Wednesday, rode the MetroLink on June 28 "in full St. Louis police officer uniform" as he checked passengers. According to court documents, a man confronted Arnold, who is in his 30s, that day near a MetroLink station. Arnold insisted he was an officer but could not provide identifying information.

Police said it is not clear where Arnold got the uniform, but that it had not been reported stolen.

Arnold's bail was set at $1,000. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.