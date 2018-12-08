Man charged with kidnapping 13-year-old with autism

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man has been charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old girl with autism.

Prosecutors filed the felony charge Thursday against 59-year-old Harold Brooks. Bond was set at $500,000. No attorney was listed for him in online court records.

Police said the girl was reported missing Tuesday after running away from her guardians during an argument. The probable cause statement said Brooks met the girl on a sidewalk and took her to his home, where she spent the night. The statement says he forced his tongue in her mouth and gave her a pill.

The statement said a bus driver saw Brooks riding in a motorized wheelchair Wednesday, with the girl in his lap. The statement said Brooks put the girl on the bus and left.