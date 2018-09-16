Man charged with killing 2 in St. Louis

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man is accused of killing his girlfriend and a building groundskeeper who tried to help her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 37-year-old Adrian Houston of University City is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of 32-year-old Tony Jordan and 25-year-old Jessica Thompson.

Court documents say Thompson was inside her St. Louis apartment with a male friend when Houston showed up in the early morning hours of July 9, went inside and choked her. Jordan went to Thompson's apartment to intervene after hearing screams.

Authorities say Houston left but returned and shot Jordan at the entrance to the building, then went to Thompson's apartment and shot her several times.

Houston is jailed without bond.