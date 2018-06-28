Man charged with killing man, texting friend for help with body

POPLAR BLUFF - Authorities charged a man Friday with first and second degree murder, alleging he killed a man, then texted his friend for help with the body.

23-year-old Edward Weaver was charged in Butler County after authorities found the body of Norman Jones inside a vehicle Weaver was driving.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeff Johnson said in a probable cause statement that Jones' wife, Betty Jones, reported him missing Wednesday. She said her husband left the house Aug. 22, and was supposed to be with Eddy Rodgers, Weaver's father.

Authorities said they found Norman Jones' vehicle on a Butler County road Thursday. They said there was a body, later identified as Jones, in the trunk of the car. Johnson said Jones' legs and arms were bound and something was tied around his neck.

Johnson said a witness saw Weaver in the car Sunday, and later spoke with him.

The investigation revealed Weaver texted a friend, Chris Garrett, saying "I am having car trouble and I have a body in the trunk," according to Johnson. He said the text included a picture of Jones in the car's trunk and said friends need to be loyal. Garrett said Weaver thought Jones' had stolen pills from him, according to the probable cause statement.

Authorities said Weaver also texted his father, Rodgers, saying "Dad, I might not see you for a while" and "I did what I had to do". Rodgers told authorities he overheard his son tell someone Jones wouldn't "steal dope" again, according to Johnson.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Weaver after another witness identified him in a photo lineup.