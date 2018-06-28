Man Charged With Killing Roommate

An unidentified man is dead and his 20-year-old roommate is charged with second-degree murder after a fight Saturday night in their apartment. Authorities say Francisco Ruben Morales Ramos of Guatamala fatally stabbed his roommate in the apartment they shared with a third man. Ramos has no previous criminal record and his bond was set at $100,000. Police said the victim suffered stab wounds to the neck and upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say language barriers have slowed the investigation.