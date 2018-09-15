Man Charged With Killing Unborn Child

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County man is charged with first-degree murder for shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach, killing her unborn child. Prosecutors also charged 32-year-old Andre Stewart with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is held on 1 million dollars bond. Police say the crime happened inside the couple's apartment, as Stewart and his girlfriend argued about the paternity of the child. The victim was six months pregnant. Stewart allegedly put a sawed-off shotgun against the woman's stomach and fired. The woman was critically injured.