Man Charged with Mailing Bomb to Police

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Pipe Bomb,West Plains man charged with mailing pipe bomb to police SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A 60-year-old West Plains man is charged with mailing a pipe bomb to police. Donald W-Schamber was charged yesterday in federal court in Springfield by U-S Attorney John Wood. The one-count criminal complaint alleges that Schamber mailed the pipe bomb in a package to the West Plains police department around June first. Schamber is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-05-07 1709EDT