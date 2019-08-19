Man charged with murder after police say he stomped victim to death

COLUMBIA - A Waynesville man faces a murder charge after prosecutors said he hit, kicked and stomped a man to death on Monday.

Deputies arrested Anthony Olden, 26, for the death of Shawn Raines.

According to court documents, a bail bondsman went to Raines' home to check on him, and forced the door open when Raines didn't answer. She reported finding Raines' body on the floor, and blood all over the living room.

Neighbors said Raines and Olden had been drinking together, and had a barbecue on Sunday. Deputies found blood on the doorway and on boots inside Olden's apartment next to Raines' unit.

The probable cause statement said during an interview with deputies, Olden reported he and Raines got into an argument, during which Raines head-butted Olden. Olden said he hit Raines back and knocked him out, then jumped on him and punched him in the face before stomping on his head with his boots.

Olden reportedly said he wasn't drunk at the time, but he was mad, and said Raines was still alive when Olden left the apartment. Deputies said Olden didn't have an answer for why he didn't call 911.

Olden has a court hearing scheduled for August 13.