Man charged with murder in 2 KC stabbing deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man is charged with murder in the deaths of two men who were fatally stabbed in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Kansas City Star reports that 22-year-old Mario Markworth was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder. He does not yet have a listed attorney. Markworth is jailed on $250,000 bond.
The victims, 56-year-old Michael McLin and 52-year-old Kevin Waters, were found dead about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot behind the Sheffield Life Center in northeastern Kansas City.
Police have not disclosed a motive for the killings.
