Man charged with murder in 2 KC stabbing deaths

17 hours 50 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 1:38:01 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man is charged with murder in the deaths of two men who were fatally stabbed in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that 22-year-old Mario Markworth was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder. He does not yet have a listed attorney. Markworth is jailed on $250,000 bond.

The victims, 56-year-old Michael McLin and 52-year-old Kevin Waters, were found dead about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot behind the Sheffield Life Center in northeastern Kansas City.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the killings.

More News

Grid
List

Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT will reduce one direction of Highway 54 to one lane as it performs routine maintenance --... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:03:00 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Over 500 without power in Miller County
Over 500 without power in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY — 545 customers were without power in Miller County Thursday night. The Miller County Sheriff's Office said... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 10:23:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Police respond to armed man at Springfield Walmart
Police respond to armed man at Springfield Walmart
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Police Department said a firefighter held a man armed with tactical weapons at gunpoint until police... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 7:30:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Advocates push for sidewalk near Moberly schools
Advocates push for sidewalk near Moberly schools
MOBERLY - An advocacy group in Moberly is pushing for a sidewalk on Kwix Road and Pig-N-Bun Road, near the... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 7:07:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Suspect dead after car chase ends in gunfire
Suspect dead after car chase ends in gunfire
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A suspect was shot and killed after a car chase started in Jefferson City and ended in... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 4:47:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in Top Stories

Boone County Commission votes in favor of support building
Boone County Commission votes in favor of support building
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission voted on Thursday to award a $2 million bid to Little Dixie Construction to... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 3:04:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Class action lawsuit filed against MU Health Care after information hacked
Class action lawsuit filed against MU Health Care after information hacked
COLUMBIA – A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against MU Health Care. It released a statement Friday that said a data... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Missourians encouraged to "Come Home" to 117th Missouri State Fair
Missourians encouraged to "Come Home" to 117th Missouri State Fair
SEDALIA- Thursday marked the first day of the 2019 Missouri State Fair, which will run every day through August 18.... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 2:09:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Man charged with murder in 2 KC stabbing deaths
Man charged with murder in 2 KC stabbing deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man is charged with murder in the deaths of two men who were fatally... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 1:38:01 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Suspect arrested for Wednesday gunfire incidents in Columbia
Suspect arrested for Wednesday gunfire incidents in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with two shots fired incidents earlier in the day. Adunis... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 10:12:40 AM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Man details cattle deal involving missing Wisconsin brothers
Man details cattle deal involving missing Wisconsin brothers
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas dairy farmer say he and a man charged in the case of two missing... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 10:04:50 AM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Disaster recovery center returns to Miller County
Disaster recovery center returns to Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - A FEMA disaster recovery center is returning to Miller County on Friday. The center will be... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 9:53:00 AM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

5 years after Ferguson, racial tension might be more intense
5 years after Ferguson, racial tension might be more intense
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Michael Brown's death at the hands of a white Missouri police officer stands as a seismic... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 8:29:00 AM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Attorney General: Counting of rape kits nearly complete
Attorney General: Counting of rape kits nearly complete
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorney General Eric Schmitt says counting of untested rape kits in the state is nearly... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 8:23:00 AM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Boone County honoring former emergency management director
Boone County honoring former emergency management director
COLUMBIA - A group of co-workers will gather on Thursday morning to honor a man who served the Boone County... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 4:50:00 AM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment letters in the mail, Brunswick flood victims have one question: are the people assessing... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 07 2019 Aug 7, 2019 Wednesday, August 07, 2019 9:54:00 PM CDT August 07, 2019 in Top Stories

Firefighters respond to residential fire in Fulton
Firefighters respond to residential fire in Fulton
COLUMBIA — Fulton firefighters responded to a residential kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon on Cote Sans Dessein Road. Three engines... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 07 2019 Aug 7, 2019 Wednesday, August 07, 2019 9:08:00 PM CDT August 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman accused of filing false AMBER alert charged with prostitution
UPDATE: Woman accused of filing false AMBER alert charged with prostitution
VIENNA - UPDATE: The woman who was arrested for filing a false AMBER Alert is now facing charges of prostitution... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 07 2019 Aug 7, 2019 Wednesday, August 07, 2019 6:57:00 PM CDT August 07, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
8am 74°
9am 77°
10am 80°
11am 82°