Man charged with murder in 2017 Miller County campground attack

TUSCUMBIA - The Miller County Prosecutor's Office charged a man with murder on Wednesday in connection with a September 2017 assault at a campground.

Lake Ozark police arrested John Powell after the attack that left 55-year-old Mark Johnson injured. Johnson, who was from Colorado, later died.

Investigators said Powell admitted to attacking Johnson. He's accused of beating and stabbing Johnson, then dragging him behind a vehicle for several hundred feet. Powell and his wife had reportedly been at the campground for a couple of weeks at the time.

Court documents filed Tuesday said Powell told police he attacked Johnson because the latter had threatened to kill Powell's wife. Officers recovered two knives and a hammer, all with blood on them, at the scene.

An autopsy found Johnson died from blunt force trauma to the head. The new charges against Powell include first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He faces another series of charges, including assault and armed criminal action, for the attack. The probable cause statement in that case included witness statements that Powell said things to Johnson like "which limb do you want me to cut off first" and "I am going to slit your throat."