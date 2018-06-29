Man Charged With Murder in Girlfriend's Death

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A man who ran naked and bleeding from a northern Kansas City apartment is now charged with stabbing his girlfriend to death.

Clay County prosecutors on Thursday charged 30-year-old Marcus J. Simms with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the April death of 31-year-old Michele Boldridge.

Boldridge's neighbors told police they saw a naked, bloody man running around the complex yelling that someone was trying to kill him. Police say he later stole a minivan, and was captured after running the van off a road.

The Kansas City Star reports Boldridge has been in jail since Simms' death and the new charges were filed after DNA tests linked him to the crime.

Online court records do not show that Simms has an attorney.