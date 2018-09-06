Man Charged with Murder Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge

MARYVILLE (AP) - A northwest Missouri man charged with murder in the death of a college student outside a bar in Maryville has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Thirty-two-year-old Kevin D. Mooney, of Bethany, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter for his part in the September 2012 death of 21-year-old Tomarken Smith of St. Louis. He was originally charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Smith died of head injuries he suffered after an altercation outside Molly's Dance Club & Bar. He was a senior majoring in pre-professional studies and minoring in coaching at Northwest Missouri State University.

Mooney will be sentenced Sept. 30.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 24-year-old Tony Overlin, of Bethany, has a plea hearing scheduled Wednesday in Buchanan County Circuit Court.